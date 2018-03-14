Open Cult
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Palo Alto
>
Donji's Cult of Making Things
>
Lunch
11:00
| Zareen's Restaurant -
365 California Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94306
|
1 attendee
Berlin
>
ALQO Stammtisch
>
ALQO stammtisch
19:00
|
1 attendee
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
London
>
foo
>
Lecture on foo
18:00
|
2 attendees
Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019
Thessaloniki
>
Photography Cult
>
Blondie
19:00
|
Aristotelous Square, 546 24
|
1 attendee
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
Thessaloniki
>
Photography Cult
>
Running away
19:00
| Municipality of Thermi -
Dimokratias, Thermi 570 01
|
1 attendee
Monday, March 4, 2019
Thessaloniki
>
Photography Cult
>
My heart is dead
19:00
|
NOESIS
|
1 attendee
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
Thessaloniki
>
Photography Cult
>
Photo Walk in the Future
19:00
| Aristotle Square - 1 Aristotle Str, 54624 |
2 attendees
Monday, April 6, 2020
Thessaloniki
>
Photography Cult
>
99 Luftballons
20:00
|
Maps
|
1 attendee
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
Thessaloniki
>
Photography Cult
>
Metropolis
19:00
|
Maps
|
1 attendee